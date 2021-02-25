Advertisement

Dryer fire causes estimated $20k to Bettendorf home

No injuries were reported following a dryer fire in Bettendorf Wednesday afternoon. Crews...
No injuries were reported following a dryer fire in Bettendorf Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the 4000 block of Lilienthal Street just after 3 p.m. for a report of a fire.(City of Bettendorf, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a dryer fire in Bettendorf Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 4000 block of Lilienthal Street just after 3 p.m. for a report of a fire.

City officials say a mother and her kids were home at the time of the fire and called 911. The woman told dispatch one of her kids noticed the dryer was on fire and smoke was coming from the laundry room.

The family was able to get out safely and the fire was extinguished quickly by the fire department.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. City officials say the estimated damage is around $20,000.

