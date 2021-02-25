Advertisement

Eating Disorders Awareness: Amy’s Gift

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie Burroughs, Amy’s Gift, is the guest on PSL during National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Amy’s Gift is a local Eating Disorders Consortium that facilitates trainings, support groups and provide easy access to local providers who specialize in eating disorder treatment.

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a week dedicated to reminding people of the prevalence of EDs in our communities, put on by the National Eating Disorders Association, and tons of great information on eating disorders can be found on their site. This year’s theme is “Everybody has a seat at the table”.

People might be surprised that eating disorders don’t discriminate. Men make up nearly 1 in 4 EDs diagnosed, but we still think primarily women experience them. People of color and people in every age group experience them as well.

For the Quad Cities area, Amy’s Gift offers virtual trainings for providers and the public (see the website) to learn more about how to be an advocate for those experiencing eating disorders – whether it be for themselves, someone they love, a client, or any member of our community (share slide detailing resources. The consortium also has a podcast coming out with the St. Ambrose University for Institute for Person Centered Care. The podcast can be found in Apple podcast or any podcast app available.

AMY’S GIFT / (563) 742-2455 C: (309) 235-0764 / E: info@amysgift.com

Trinity Enrichment Center / 4622 Progress Drive, Suite A / Davenport, IA 52807

