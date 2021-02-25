Advertisement

Former resident of Muscatine sentenced on Child Pornography offenses

Possessed, produced, and distributed while a Muscatine resident
Patrick Vincent Maddox, age 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Child Pornography...
Patrick Vincent Maddox, age 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Child Pornography offenses.(WEAU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man who lived in Mobile, AL after relocating from Muscatine, IA will be seeing significant jail time in a case related to his time in Muscatine.

Patrick Vincent Maddox, age 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Child Pornography offenses on Wednesday, February 24th. The investigation into Maddox began in 2017 when he moved out of Muscatine. Officials say, Maddox left seven electronic storage devices at his former residences. Law enforcement found six images and a video he produced, which captured Maddox setting up his cellular phone concealed in a bathroom, videotaping a minor child nude.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Patrick Vincent Maddox to 180 months in prison and was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Davenport Police respond to a gunfire incident on 13th and Farnam streets Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident Wednesday afternoon
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Please hold: Seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Iowa
Please hold: Seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Iowa
Please hold: Seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Iowa
Please hold: Seeking pandemic unemployment assistance in Iowa
Causes and treatments
Eye Ulcers
Police say 32-year-old Juwaun Shorter is wanted in Scott County. Officials say he is wanted for...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of firearm charges