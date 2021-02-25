Former resident of Muscatine sentenced on Child Pornography offenses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man who lived in Mobile, AL after relocating from Muscatine, IA will be seeing significant jail time in a case related to his time in Muscatine.

Patrick Vincent Maddox, age 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Child Pornography offenses on Wednesday, February 24th. The investigation into Maddox began in 2017 when he moved out of Muscatine. Officials say, Maddox left seven electronic storage devices at his former residences. Law enforcement found six images and a video he produced, which captured Maddox setting up his cellular phone concealed in a bathroom, videotaping a minor child nude.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Patrick Vincent Maddox to 180 months in prison and was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.