Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group

Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday, Feb. 26.(kwqc, the group)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday, Feb. 26.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, officials with The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists made the announcement.

This change does not apply to postpartum care.

“We encourage you to review the Genesis visitor policy, prior to your arrival,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Officials say the policy will be updated on Friday.

⚠️ATTENTION: Group OB patients Beginning Friday 2.26.2021, Genesis will allow a second labor support person for...

Posted by The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. on Thursday, February 25, 2021

