Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday, Feb. 26.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, officials with The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists made the announcement.

This change does not apply to postpartum care.

“We encourage you to review the Genesis visitor policy, prior to your arrival,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Officials say the policy will be updated on Friday.

