Gov. Pritzker announces $4 million for Illinois at-risk youth career training

Gov. Pritzker's office announced $4 million will be invested to provide at-risk youth with...
Gov. Pritzker's office announced $4 million will be invested to provide at-risk youth with career training.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - At-risk youth in the state of Illinois will receive help from the state to receive career training.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a press release a new investment into the New Career Pathways program that “will expand training for Illinois youth who face barriers to education, training, and employment.” Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) released by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Illinois will expand access to training and support services for youth ages 16-24 and who are most at-risk for falling behind on career preparation.

Gov. Pritzker stated, “With an expansion of our youth training programs, not only will we prepare more of Illinois’ youth for jobs, but we will ensure they are ready to hit the ground running for the careers of the future.”

Through the program, participants will receive training access in different sectors and have the chance to gain career credentials with hands-on training and work-based opportunities. The state specifies at-risk youth as:

  • Youth at risk for dropping out   
  • Youth leaving the juvenile justice system  
  • Youth experiencing homelessness   
  • Youth aging out of foster care   
  • Youth with a disability  
  • Youth without access to credential programs

Applications for the NOFO are due on April 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., and you can apply for the program here.

