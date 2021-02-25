Advertisement

Government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger...
FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the final three months of 2020 than first thought, ending a year in which the overall economy shrank more than it had in the past seven decades.

Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The revision does alter the nation’s annual GDP, which shrank 3.5%, the largest decline since 1946 when the U.S. demobilized after World War II.

However, economists believe 2021 will see a significant rebound, helped by further government stimulus, more widespread distribution of vaccines and continued low-interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve.

Some expect GDP growth in the current quarter could top 9% and for the year, economists are forecasting GDP growth perhaps as high as 6%. That would be the fastest annual GDP growth since the economy expanded 7.2% in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.

The new forecasts represent a significant rebound in optimism in the past month as coronavirus cases have started to come down, sparking a big jump in retail sales.

“You have massive government stimulus, low interest rates from the Fed and the vaccine supply is growing,” said Sung Won Sohn, finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “The economy is beginning to fire on all cylinders.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.
Davenport police respond to incident at 13th and Farnam Wednesday
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US jobless claims fall to 730,000
The minimum wage raise, though supported by many, continues to face pushback.
Battle over Biden proposal to raise minimum wage
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Blackouts bring up ‘a four-letter word’ in Texas: regulation