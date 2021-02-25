How potholes are created

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that the snow is melting and potholes are being uncovered, here’s how a pothole is created.

First, vehicles driving over the asphalt give way to cracks. When rain or snow comes, the water seeps into the cracks and settles below the surface into the road base.

Cold temperatures will freeze the water and cause it to expand.

While the area is still expanded, warm temperatures help melt the ice and leave a hole in the asphalt under the surface. With the continuous line of traffic over the hole, the cracks widen and repeat the process of the water freezing and melting. This will break down the asphalt material and create a pothole.

AVOIDING POTHOLES

To prevent running into potholes, give yourself more space between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Look for signs of the vehicles slowing down or steering to one side. If you have no way to steer clear of the pothole, slow down. If you come across a pothole that needs filling, you should contact your city’s public works by calling them or filling out a request online.

