Advertisement

How To Overcome Self Doubt

More life lessons from Coach Ru
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-

We find ourselves working harder, trying to make more money,  trying to be better wife, parent, co-worker, or family member. But often that leads to finding ourselves feeling more and more burnt out. The self doubt pulls us farther and farther away from what we want, and closer to what we do not want. Watch the segment to learn more from regular PSL guest, Coach Ru, including the following steps.

1.  Identify your Negative Thoughts

  • Identify your self talk in Real Time.
  • Which words are sabotaging you from getting more of what you want.  Practice the 5:1 Ratio.  For 1 Negative thought, come up with 5 positives.

2.  Address your negativity head on

  • Reflect on the times you have felt this way before.
  • Ask yourself, are you leading with fear or faith? Fear stops you from trying.  When you lead with Faith, you are trusting  that things are always working out for you.

3.  Shift a Scarcity Mindset to a Growth Mindset

  • Stop making excuses and take small steps of action.  The small steps add up.
  • Create a mantra or positive affirmations for yourself.  “I am safe.”  “I am on.” “I matter.”  “I can do this.”
  • Not only write your gratitudes, but start saying them out loud.
  • Take a Break and Ask fior help

Coach Ru is offering a 5-week course titled, Reboot Your Relationship with Yourself

https://the-rumaisa-khawaja-co.mykajabi.com/reboot-your-relationship-with-yourself-1

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

In this busy world we are in right now, how do you take care of yourself?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you? Or are you the...

Posted by Coach Ru on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Davenport Police respond to a gunfire incident on 13th and Farnam streets Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident Wednesday afternoon
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group
TV6 is proud to present a special Grand Ole Opry performance Saturday night. Our parent...
Feeding America Grand Ole Opry Special
Black Business Expo
Black Business Expo
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area