How To Overcome Self Doubt

We find ourselves working harder, trying to make more money, trying to be better wife, parent, co-worker, or family member. But often that leads to finding ourselves feeling more and more burnt out. The self doubt pulls us farther and farther away from what we want, and closer to what we do not want. Watch the segment to learn more from regular PSL guest, Coach Ru, including the following steps.

1. Identify your Negative Thoughts

Identify your self talk in Real Time.

Which words are sabotaging you from getting more of what you want. Practice the 5:1 Ratio. For 1 Negative thought, come up with 5 positives.

2. Address your negativity head on

Reflect on the times you have felt this way before.

Ask yourself, are you leading with fear or faith? Fear stops you from trying. When you lead with Faith, you are trusting that things are always working out for you.

3. Shift a Scarcity Mindset to a Growth Mindset

Stop making excuses and take small steps of action. The small steps add up.

Create a mantra or positive affirmations for yourself. “I am safe.” “I am on.” “I matter.” “I can do this.”

Not only write your gratitudes, but start saying them out loud.

Take a Break and Ask fior help

Coach Ru is offering a 5-week course titled, Reboot Your Relationship with Yourself

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

