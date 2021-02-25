Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,882 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,884 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,181,226 cases and 20,406 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday night, 1,463 people were reportedly in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 334 people were in the intensive care unit, and 168 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.7%.

IDPH also reported 2,440,950 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 671,717, 5.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,274 doses.  On Wednesday, 130,021 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date, IDPH reported.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau6,3481,6304.94%
Carroll2,2535503.84%
Henderson6581822.71%
Henry10,0832,2624.61%
Jo Daviess3,3767663.59%
Knox12,5343,6837.35%
McDonough5,8831,6415.48%
Mercer3,2439255.93%
Rock Island22,6965,8864.10%
Stark1,2412624.83%
Warren3,7149455.55%
Whiteside9,7142,9295.27%

