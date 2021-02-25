Iowa officials report 652 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 652 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the state’s coronavirus website showed.

That brings the total number of cases to 334,758 and 5,438 deaths since the pandemic began. The state’s website also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 4.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.

State officials reported 1,550,022 individuals had been tested for the virus, and 4,012,548 total tests have been done. Officials also reported 312,840 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 227 people were hospitalized, down from 233 reported Wednesday. Of those, 44 people were admitted over the last 24 hours, 55 were in the intensive care unit, and 22 were on ventilators.

On Wednesday, officials reported that 604,483 doses - 581,472 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state.

According to officials, 303,407 people have received the first dose of the two-shot series in Iowa, while 150,538 people, 4.77% of the population, have received both doses.

Iowa updates vaccine data on its website every afternoon. Check back for updates.

