Mild Conditions Continue Into The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures for the rest of the afternoon will mainly in the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning temperatures will again be below freezing, leading to re-freeze on some roadways and sidewalks. There will be patchy fog for the morning with partly sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday afternoon, even closer to 50 to the south. The next chance for rain will be late Friday into the overnight hours. This will give the area less than a quarter inch of rainfall. Temperatures on Saturday will be well above average with the chance for 50s near the Quad Cities! A slight cooldown will be present Sunday and Monday, but the afternoons will still be above freezing.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42º. Wind: W 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 21°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny/Evening showers. High: 45º.

