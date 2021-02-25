Mild Conditions Continue Into The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our thaw and melt will slow down a little today and tomorrow as we start each morning off in the teens and 20s. This means some roads may be slick, especially side roads as what melted the prior day may refreeze as temps cool down below freezing. With clear skies this morning we are watching for fog to develop, especially north of I-80 and areas over the snowpack. If this happens, slippery bridges and on and off ramps are likely. Our next chance for rain/snow will be Friday night between 6PM and midnight. This isn’t a strong system and will be out here without much fanfare. Saturday will be the warmer day this weekend with highs near 50º for the first time this year! Another cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon sending us back to the 30s to kick off next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38º. Wind: W 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny/Evening showers. High: 44º.

