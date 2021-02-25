Advertisement

Moline’s public works director will retire in April

City of Moline Logo
City of Moline Logo(City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Director of Public Works JD Schulte will retire in early April, the city announced Wednesday.

He has been with the city for 30 years.

In a letter to the City, Schulte praised the public works department, saying, “…the amazing staff in public works for their never-ending quest to swing for the bleachers.”

Schulte also commended other city members that “have worked so wonderfully with our team of the years as we worked on our mission as stewards of the public trust.”

Mayor Stephanie Acri thanked Schulte for his services to the city.

“JD dedicated 30-years of public service to the people of Moline,” Mayor Stephanie Acri said in a media release. “He will be missed by many.”

“As we continue on the trajectory of making Moline a more efficient city for our residents and businesses, we will look to find people that share the same vision of responsible growth and a better future for the next generation.”

Added Interim City Manager Martin Vanags, “JD has served the city for many years and has contributed greatly to the success of the public works department. His experience starting in the fleet department and his knowledge about the City of Moline’s infrastructure has been an asset to the community. I wish him well as he moves onto the next phase of his life.”

The city said in the release that it will start finding a new director of public works in the coming days.

