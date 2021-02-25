More than 150 Davenport officers, civilian staff recognized in award ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport and the Davenport Police Department on Tuesday night recognized officers and civilian staff for acts of service and bravery in 2020.

The department awarded Commendation Bars to 159 sworn and civilian staff who responded to incidents of civil unrest on May 31 and June 1 and the week that followed, the city said in a media release.

According to the release, the Commendation Bar is awarded for an act involving grave personal danger in the intelligent performance of duty or for a highly creditable and unusual police accomplishment.

Recognition and awards were also given for several other life-saving situations, including an off-duty officer who rescued two young children from drowning in a pond at Crow Creek Park; four officers who applied a tourniquet and performed CPR to a gunshot victim; and six officers that rescued four teenagers from a second-floor house fire.

Four other officers also received recognition for their promotions; eight members of the Davenport Fire Department’s Tactical Emergency Medical Service were recognized for their efforts during the week of civil unrest; six volunteers with the VIPS program were honored for 15 years of service.

“To be a police officer is a high calling, one that comes with much responsibility, and I could not be more of how the Davenport Police Department served our community with the highest levels of integrity throughout 2020,” Mayor Mike Matson said in the release. “When it mattered the mot, the men and women of this department stepped in to preserve the safety of our community.”

According to the release, three officers who were ambushed during the civil unrest incident also earned special recognition for “their gallantry and bravery while at risk of their own lives.”

“Detective Patrick Sievert and Sgt. Scott Lansing were awarded the Exceptional Merit Award for their conduct, actions, and professionalism in a very dangerous and stressful situation,” the city said in the release. “Lansing also was awarded the Purple Heart Award from the Iowa State Police Association for injuries he sustained during the ambush. Lt. Gregory Behning was awarded the Police Combat Bar and Medal of Honor for heroically returning fire while under ambush while directing his fellow officers out of the ambush and to safety.”

Police Chief Paul Sikorski said, “These men exemplified great valor when coming under attack during the civil unrest on May 31. “Our department could not be more proud of their professionalism during such a harrowing experience.”

The city said the Medal of Honor is the highest awarded by the police department and had never been awarded before Tuesday. Behning is now the highest decorated officer in the history of the department, the city said.

