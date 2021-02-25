Muscatine Crews Filling Potholes

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City crews in Muscatine have switched from clearing snow to patching potholes. “It is pothole season,” Brian Stineman, Department of Public Works Director said. “As drivers have surely noticed, we have moved from slick to bumpy roads.”

Pothole patrol began on Wednesday, February 24th, with crews trying to fill as many as possible, as quickly as possible.

“This time of year presents problems because many holes are full of water,” Stineman said. “That water has to be removed before patching material can be placed.”

Crews will use compressed air to force water out of the holes and then torches to dry them out before a hot-mix asphalt is put into the hole and compacted.

Even though most asphalt plants are still closed for the season, new equipment Muscatine purchased last year enables them to make their own which compacts better and lasts longer. Stineman said. “Hopefully, we will only have to patch holes one time but even these patched areas could be subject to the freezing and thawing if water gets underneath them.”

If you see a pothole and would like to report its location, you can call DPW at (563) 263-8933 and report the location, email photos and location to feedback@muscatineiowa.gov, or visit the City of Muscatine web site (www.muscatineiowa.gov) and click on the “Let Us Know” link.

