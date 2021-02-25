Advertisement

Phase 1B Part II starts Thursday in IL

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Illinois (KWQC) - February 25, 2021 those in Phase 1B Part II are eligible to get a vaccine.

This includes pregnant women and those 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions.

The underlying health conditions include: Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Condition, Immuno-Compromised State from a solid organ transplant, Obesity, pregnancy, Pulmonary Disease, and Sickle Cell Disease.

The Rock Island County Health Department will be offering more signups for vaccination appointments February 25, 2021 for next Tuesday’s vaccination clinic.

From 10 am to 3 pm you can sign up for a second dose. Just a reminder there needs to be 28 days between your first and second dose.

Then on Friday, the department says it will offer any remaining slots as first dose appointments, those will also go live at 10 am.

