Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, say the boyfriend of a woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wyatt Lamb was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Kassy Orona has identified herself on Facebook as the toddler’s mother and Lamb as her boyfriend.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Lamb on unrelated charges soon after the boy was found Friday.

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
A police statement said investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

