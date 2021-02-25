Advertisement

Police blocking off Farnam St. in Davenport

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause is.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is currently large police and emergency vehicle presence on Farnam St. in Davenport.

Davenport Police currently have the road blocked off from 14th St. to LeClaire St as well as between 13th and 14th streets.

We currently do not have any information from police on what caused the large police presence, and it is not known if today’s presence is related to yesterday’s incident which occurred in the same area.

As of 4:04 p.m., the Scott County Sheriffs Office arrived on scene.

TV6 is currently on-scene and is working to learn more about this situation.

This is a developing situation, we will continue to updating this story as we know more.

