Advertisement

TV6 to air Grand Ole Opry special Saturday to benefit Feeding America

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is proud to present a special Grand Ole Opry performance Saturday night.

Our parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV to raise money for Feeding America to help those affected by the extreme weather we’ve seen in several states and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will run from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday and will feature performances by Chris Janson, Travis Tritt, and Hailey Whitters during the live broadcast.

Money raised will help food pantries associated with Feeding America, Including the Riverbend Food Bank here in the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Davenport Police are responding at 13th and Farnam St.
Davenport police respond to incident at 13th and Farnam Wednesday
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

According to a report, Drug Enforcement Administration in Iowa took in an estimated $2.8...
Iowa drug agents seize more lethal doses of fentanyl in 2020 than people within the state
Officials this week announced local access changes that will soon take effect as progress...
Officials announce access changes as work continues on Illinois-bound I-74 bridge
A Silvis man was sentenced Tuesday to seven-and-a-half years in federal prison on a gun charge...
Silvis man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
TV6 is proud to present a special Grand Ole Opry performance Saturday night. Our parent...
TV6 to air Grand Ole Opry special Saturday to benefit Feeding America