Advertisement

Understanding post-COVID syndrome

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 has been a part of our lives for more than a year now, but we’re still learning about its long-term effects.

A new study suggests even in mild cases, some folks may feel symptoms months later. The condition is known as post-COVID syndrome.

“My symptoms are constantly evolving,” said Stephanie Condra. “I get the same symptoms again and again, and it’s like one will kind of disappear and then others will come up.”

A new research letter published in the journal Jama Network Open says 30% of the 177 COVID patients the group researched still had persistent symptoms up to nine months later.

The most common were fatigue and loss of smell or taste.

Dr. Dayna McCarthy works in Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-COVID Care in New York.

“We’re like rubber bands. We just want to kind of snap back to the way that we were before,” she said. “But if people are not able to do that, and they keep pushing, that is when the symptoms just do not get better.”

McCarthy said most of her patients are in their 20s to 50s – and with time and care – their symptoms recede.

“We are seeing patients get better,” she said. “It’s just glacially slow.”

McCarthy said much more research is needed to better understand post-COVID syndrome, who gets it and how to best treat it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Davenport Police respond to a gunfire incident on 13th and Farnam streets Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident Wednesday afternoon
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

In this photo provided by Morgan State University, Calvin Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, smile...
Nearly 60 years later, college dropout and wife pledge $20M gift to alma mater
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol assault much bigger than intel suggested
Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, installed a transgender pride flag...
Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman's trans pride flag
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near...
Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks