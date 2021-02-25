Warming weather can cause water damage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the weather starts to warm up, it can cause some serious issues for homeowners and businesses.

Maria’s Pizza in Colona announced on Facebook they had to temporarily close due to water damage. Their voicemail says because of “all the snow we’ve gotten this year and the warm weather, we have an issue with our dining area and some water damage. Thank you everyone for your support.” They have not said when they will re-open yet.

While some water drips down the gutter, some water may stay up on your roof and re-freeze, causing potential damages. Gabe Franker, the owner of Shingle Star says he visits over a dozen houses each week due to water damage and prevention.

Franker explains, if the snow melts off the roof during the day and starts to freeze at night, “the ice will start to back up underneath your shingles, will form on top of your plywood. And once the attic gets warmer, the snow will get inside and cause damage to the inside of your home.” Franker says loose snow should be pulled off the roof and calcium chloride should be added to limit the amount of ice build-up.

About half of homes in the Quad Cities will see ice dams, estimates Franker. However, not all homes will have interior damage, he believes.

If you do try to get snow off the roof yourself, you’re reminded to be extra careful because there may be ice.

