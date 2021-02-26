Advertisement

50s possible on Saturday!

Lots of melting snow over the next several days
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a few light evening showers we’ll clear out overnight with patchy fog developing by morning. Most of that fog thins as winds come in from the southwest

on Saturday bringing mild air to the southern half of the QCA where temps could hit 50 or above along and south of I-80. Another chance for some evening rain

arrives late Saturday and into Sunday a front will switch winds and drop highs back to the lower 40s. Temps cool down Monday to kick off March but will rebound

into the mid to upper 40s for much of next week which looks to remain mostly dry!

TONIGHT: EVENING RAIN. PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AREAS OF FOG TOWARD MORNING. LOW: 30°. WIND: SE/SW 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 50°. WIND: SW/S 5-10

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGH: 43°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

