50s possible on Saturday!

Lots of melting snow over the next several days
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Snow melt continued yesterday as many areas hit the 40s once again which has lead to patchy dense fog this morning.  With temps well below freezing three will be slick spots and you will likely have to scrape off your cars.  We also have seen a little re-freeze on side streets and parking lots, bottom line, take it easy again this morning.  We are on track for highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon and 50s on Saturday!  Our average first 50º date is 1/27, so we are way behind normal this year and this will be the latest since 2015 when we didn’t hit 50º until March 8th.  Aside from late evening rain tonight we will be dry through the weekend.  A cold front will arrive Sunday and cool us off to the 30s and 40s on Monday.  Next week will be warm as well with highs generally in the 40s and 50s each day.

TODAY: Partly cloudy.  High: 47º.  Wind: SW 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer.  High: 51º.

First Alert Forecast - Patchy dense fog overnight with freezing fog and refreeze causing slick...
Mild Conditions Continue Into The Weekend
One of the first steps to the development of a pothole is water seeping into cracks.
Pothole creation
