Black Hawk College tuition to remain the same for fifth straight year

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For the fifth straight year, Black Hawk College (BHC) officials announced tuition will remain the same for students.

“The Black Hawk College Board of Trustees is proud to approve in-district tuition staying the same again for fiscal year 2022,” Vice President for Finance and Administration Steve Frommelt said.

At the BHC Board of Trustees meeting on February 25, trustees voted unanimously to keep in-district tuition at $149 per credit hour for FY22.

The college’s fiscal year begins July 1.

“With all of the uncertainty COVID-19 has thrown into our lives, it was important to our board to keep the Black Hawk College tax levy and tuition the same as they currently are,” Frommelt said.

“At $149 per credit hour, it is an excellent value for an outstanding education,” he said.

Tuition and fees provide for 43% of Black Hawk College’s operating budget. Property tax and state support account for 40% and 17% respectively.

“The board, administration, faculty and staff collaboratively work to ensure that Black Hawk College is accessible, affordable and inclusive for our community,” said Fritz Larsen, board chair.

“The net result is that BHC continues to represent the best value in higher education in the area,” he said.

Black Hawk College serves a variety of students in credit and non-credit programs, and being sensitive to the financial realities of current and prospective students has been a priority for the Board of Trustees.

“I want to thank the trustees for their student-focused approach to our tuition rates,” said Tim Wynes, college president.

Black Hawk College serves all or part of nine counties in northwestern Illinois with a population of more than 225,000 residents.”

