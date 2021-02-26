Burlington man sentenced on meth and gun charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to prison on drug and gun charges.

On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam Branton. He was sentenced to 262 months, over 21 years, on the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 120 months, 10 years, on felon in possession of firearm charges.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Following his prison term, Branton was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

An investigation began in February 2020 when law enforcement identified Branton as a distributor of “ice” methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

In February 2020, officers utilized a confidential source to purchase approximately half a pound of ice methamphetamine from Branton.

On May 21, 2020, officials say they executed a search warrant at Branton’s home. During the search, officers found a loaded New England Firearms .22 caliber revolver in addition to a large quantity of cash and methamphetamine.

Branton was later interviewed and admitted to distributing methamphetamine and possessing the gun found in his home, despite being a convicted felon. He then admitted to distributing five to six pounds of ice methamphetamine over the course of the last six months leading up to his arrest.

This matter was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

