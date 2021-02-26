Correctional officers presented with lifesaving award in Clinton County

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Correctional officers in Clinton County were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on February 17, following an incident that took place on November 27, 2020.

In a release on Friday, officials announced Clinton County Correctional Officers Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann rendered first aid to an unresponsive inmate in the Clinton County Jail back in November.

Using their training and experience, officials say the officers immediately began administering first aid to an unresponsive inmate.

The officers called the Clinton Fire Department and while waiting for paramedics to arrive, they used an AED defibrillator and provided CPR to the inmate.

The inmate was taken to MercyOne Medical Center by the Clinton Fire Department, where additional medical treatment was provided.

“Correctional Officers Wehde, Wilke and Storjohann performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and their actions had a direct impact in sustaining a human life,” officials said in a release. “The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have partnered with Advanced Correctional Health Care in awarding the outstanding efforts of Correctional Officer Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann.”

The three correctional officers were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on February 17th, 2021.

