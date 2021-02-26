Advertisement

Correctional officers presented with lifesaving award in Clinton County

Correctional officers in Clinton County were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on...
Correctional officers in Clinton County were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on February 17, following an incident that took place on November 27, 2020. In a release on Friday, officials announced Clinton County Correctional Officers Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann rendered first aid to an unresponsive inmate in the Clinton County Jail back in November.(kwqc, clinton county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Correctional officers in Clinton County were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on February 17, following an incident that took place on November 27, 2020.

In a release on Friday, officials announced Clinton County Correctional Officers Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann rendered first aid to an unresponsive inmate in the Clinton County Jail back in November.

Using their training and experience, officials say the officers immediately began administering first aid to an unresponsive inmate.

The officers called the Clinton Fire Department and while waiting for paramedics to arrive, they used an AED defibrillator and provided CPR to the inmate.

The inmate was taken to MercyOne Medical Center by the Clinton Fire Department, where additional medical treatment was provided.

“Correctional Officers Wehde, Wilke and Storjohann performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and their actions had a direct impact in sustaining a human life,” officials said in a release. “The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have partnered with Advanced Correctional Health Care in awarding the outstanding efforts of Correctional Officer Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann.”

The three correctional officers were presented with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on February 17th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group
Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the East Village of Davenport is temporarily closing their doors...
Baked Beer & Bread Co. temporarily shuts down dining due to water pipe burst
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
IDHS
Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database
A former graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic has committed $1 million to his alma matter...
Former Palmer College graduate donates $1M to alma matter to support students
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa. Officials with...
Two treated following crash in Henry County, Iowa
QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local
Quad Cities Chamber leaving Moline location