Illinois expands vaccine eligibility requirements to include those with medical conditions

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The next phase of vaccine distribution started on Thursday in Illinois.

The phase, known as 1B part two or 1B+, includes people age sixteen and older with certain health conditions. Those include cancer, COPD, heart disease, pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, sickle cell disease, and those immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant.

Doctor Bill Langley with Genesis says this is critical for those with health conditions.

“These diseases, even if you are in your twenties or thirties, have the potential to make you so sick when you get COVID that you would not survive it so it’s completely rational to put these people on the list,” he says.

It will also help keep more people out of the hospital.

“It’s not so much that they are vulnerable to catch the disease, but if they catch the disease they are far more likely to fall ill, get hospitalized and die from it,” he says.

Adding thousands more eligible people in Illinois comes with the challenge of an already scarce vaccine.

“We are worried that expanding eligibility without greatly expanding supply will lead to more frustration in getting an opportunity to be vaccinated,” says Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department.

Not all counties in Illinois are expanding eligibility starting on Thursday. Some are waiting until they receive more vaccine supply.

However, all county health departments are asking for patience as the rollout continues.

“Adding thousands of people to the pool of those seeking vaccination will make getting a time slot more difficult. We are trying to manage your expectations. You will have a chance to receive your vaccination but you could be weeks away,” says Ludwig.

