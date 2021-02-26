Advertisement

Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database

IDHS
IDHS(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois is reporting a security incident with its Integrated Eligibility System, which is used to provide benefits for medical and financial assistance programs.

A file received from the National Change of Address registry at the United States Postal Service was matched against an out-of-date client file by a state employee. The file was loaded into the system, and incorrectly changed the addresses for 8,848 Healthcare Family Services and ILLinois Department of Human Services households. As a result of the error, notices were mailed to 8,848 households at incorrect addresses. The notices were sent in late November and December 2020 to the right customer name, but at the wrong customer address.

The information involved depends on the type of notice that was mailed, but may have included a name, case number, status of assistance, as well as names of dependents, birth dates and medical information numbers.

One notice included a complete Social Security number, and five notices included a complete bank account number. To date, the Departments are unaware of any misuse of personal information related to the incident.

As soon as the state became aware of the issue, the correct addresses were entered to prevent future notices from being mailed to incorrect addresses. The state is in the process of sending letters to the individuals whose information was sent to the incorrect address.

The Departments are working to ensure that the error does not happen again. –

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group
Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the East Village of Davenport is temporarily closing their doors...
Baked Beer & Bread Co. temporarily shuts down dining due to water pipe burst
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A former graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic has committed $1 million to his alma matter...
Former Palmer College graduate donates $1M to alma matter to support students
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa. Officials with...
Two treated following crash in Henry County, Iowa
QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local
Quad Cities Chamber leaving Moline location