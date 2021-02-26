Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois is reporting a security incident with its Integrated Eligibility System, which is used to provide benefits for medical and financial assistance programs.

A file received from the National Change of Address registry at the United States Postal Service was matched against an out-of-date client file by a state employee. The file was loaded into the system, and incorrectly changed the addresses for 8,848 Healthcare Family Services and ILLinois Department of Human Services households. As a result of the error, notices were mailed to 8,848 households at incorrect addresses. The notices were sent in late November and December 2020 to the right customer name, but at the wrong customer address.

The information involved depends on the type of notice that was mailed, but may have included a name, case number, status of assistance, as well as names of dependents, birth dates and medical information numbers.

One notice included a complete Social Security number, and five notices included a complete bank account number. To date, the Departments are unaware of any misuse of personal information related to the incident.

As soon as the state became aware of the issue, the correct addresses were entered to prevent future notices from being mailed to incorrect addresses. The state is in the process of sending letters to the individuals whose information was sent to the incorrect address.

The Departments are working to ensure that the error does not happen again. –

