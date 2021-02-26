Iowa Dept. of Public Health launches ‘Vaccinate Iowa’ site

Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a new website that provides vaccine priority information and eligibility.

The website has resources available for Iowans 65+, and provides answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine.

Officials in a release announced the site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter in their zip code to find vaccine providers near them. Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages.

You can read more from the state’s release below.

“To help older Iowans navigate the scheduling process, IDPH is partnering with 211 to provide a dedicated team of vaccine navigators who will schedule appointments for Iowans age 65 and older who are unable to do so because of technology barriers. This 211 vaccine navigator service will be available starting the week of March 8.

As of today, Iowa has administered 626,947 vaccines. More vaccine administration information is available here.

We encourage Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible”

