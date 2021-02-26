Advertisement

Milestones Agency on Aging working to connect seniors with vaccine information

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Milestones Area Agency on Aging is working to connect seniors with vaccine information and other resources.

Iowans age 65 and older who qualify under vaccination tier 1B can call Milestones for information and get connected with vaccine appointments. Milestones is not directly scheduling vaccine appointments themselves but will take your information and connect you with one of their partner agencies.

At that point, you will receive a call from the partner agency within a few days to schedule your vaccination.

“We want to make sure they don’t fall beneath the cracks so we are able to reach out to them and if they aren’t able to schedule their own vaccine, we are able to help facilitate that appointment for them,” says Mike Mathews, Marketing Coordinator at Milestones.

The agency is also able to connect older adults with resources related to elder abuse and social isolation.

“It can be really scary for people. In Scott and Clinton county there tend to be more resources but you get into these smaller farm towns and people are very much isolated,” says Mathews, “It’s a difficult process and what we are trying to do is take the pressure off them.”

You can contact Milestones by calling (855)-410-6222.

