Quad Cities Chamber leaving Moline location

QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is moving out of its Moline office. The business organization notified its members that it has “identified financial efficiencies to best deploy its resources”. As a result, the Chamber will be serving the Quad Cities region from one location at its office on W. 3rd Street in downtown Davenport.

The chamber, which serves a six-county region in Iowa and Illinois, plans to look for a tenant to lease the Moline office through the remainder of its term as a way to reduce overhead costs. The chamber says it came to realize that with staff members working from home during the pandemic, their physical location does not impact the area served.

Chamber members are advised to update the mailing address.

