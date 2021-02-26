Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 14 new COVID cases

Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. The new...
Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total to 12,845 cases.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total to 12,845 cases.

There are currently 14 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The total number of deaths from this virus stands at 304.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the East Village of Davenport is temporarily closing their doors...
Baked Beer & Bread Co. temporarily shuts down dining due to water pipe burst

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a new website that provides vaccine priority...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health launches ‘Vaccinate Iowa’ site
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
The health director of the Scott County Health Department will be retiring after 10 years of...
Scott County Health Dept. announces retirement of health director
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area