Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 14 new COVID cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total to 12,845 cases.

There are currently 14 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The total number of deaths from this virus stands at 304.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

