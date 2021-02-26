Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 14 new COVID cases
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the county’s total to 12,845 cases.
There are currently 14 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
The total number of deaths from this virus stands at 304.
The new cases are:
· 2 men in their 60s
· 1 man in his 40s
· 1 man in his 30s
· 1 man in his 20s
· 1 man in his teens
· 1 boy in his teens
· 1 woman in her 90s
· 2 women in their 60s
· 1 woman in her 40s
· 1 woman in her 30s
· 1 woman in her 20s
· 1 woman in her teens
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you
