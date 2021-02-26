Advertisement

Scott County Health Dept. announces retirement of health director

The health director of the Scott County Health Department will be retiring after 10 years of...
The health director of the Scott County Health Department will be retiring after 10 years of service. Announced on Friday, Health Director Edward Rivers’ retirement will be effective on March 5, 2021.(kwqc, scott county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The health director of the Scott County Health Department will be retiring after 10 years of service.

Announced on Friday, Health Director Edward Rivers’ retirement will be effective on March 5, 2021.

Scott County Health Department’s Deputy Health Director, Amy Thoreson, will serve as interim director following his retirement.

You can read more from the county health department’s release below.

“Rivers became the third Director of the Scott County Health Department upon his hire in 2010. Rivers was previously employed by Catawba County Public Health in North Carolina where he spent 24 years, most recently as Catawba County’s environmental health administrator.

During his time with Scott County Health Department, Rivers most notably was involved in the revision and update of the Scott County EMS system, partnership with Augustana College to map the risk levels of lead poisoning in residential dwellings in Scott County, the development of Live Lead Free QC to reduce lead poisoning in the Quad Cities, and the department’s achievement of public health accreditation in 2018.

“The staff of Scott County Health Department are the most dedicated, motivated, and skilled team with whom I have been privileged to work,” said Rivers. “Although I will be sad to leave all my colleagues here, I depart with the assurance that the department has an extremely competent and driven leadership and staff who will provide the continuity needed.”

The Scott County Board of Health and Scott County administration are currently determining the process and timeline for Rivers’ replacement.”

