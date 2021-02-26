Advertisement

Two men from Texas charged following traffic stop in Whiteside County

Two people from Texas were charged in Whiteside County following a traffic stop Friday morning.
Two people from Texas were charged in Whiteside County following a traffic stop Friday morning.(kwqc, illinois state police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST
Officials with the Illinois State Police say a trooper stopped a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) for an inspection on I-88 eastbound in Whiteside County.

During the inspection, officials say the driver, 33-year-old Justin R. Rios, of Harlingen, Texas, did not have a driver’s license.

Harlingen was cited and charged with no medical certificate, no record of duty status, CMV driver in possession of drugs, CMV driver in possession of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful transportation of cannabis, operation without a USDOT number, operating beyond the scope of FMCSA authority and no valid driver’s license.

The passenger, 24-year-old Jorge A. Ruvalcaba, of Brownsville, Texas, was cited as well according to officials. He’s being cited with illegal transportation of alcohol and unlawful transportation of cannabis.

Both men were released on a recognizance bond.

