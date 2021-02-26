Two treated following crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials with the county sheriff’s office say on Wednesday, Feb. 24, just before 6 p.m., they were called for a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 78.

Officials say the driver of a white GMC Acadia, 16-year-old Noah Conley of Wayland, collided with a Ford passenger car driven by 20-year-old Noah Stewart, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Officials say 22-year-old Deonte Allen, of Mt. Pleasant, was a passenger in the vehicle with Stewart.

Following the crash, officials say Deonte complained of pain and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital. Stewart also complained of pain and lacerations and was taken to the Henry County Health Center.

Winfield First Responders, Henry County Ambulance, Winfield Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.

