Advertisement

Two treated following crash in Henry County, Iowa

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa. Officials with...
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa. Officials with the county sheriff’s office say on Wednesday, Feb. 24, just before 6 p.m., they were called for a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 78.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials with the county sheriff’s office say on Wednesday, Feb. 24, just before 6 p.m., they were called for a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 78.

Officials say the driver of a white GMC Acadia, 16-year-old Noah Conley of Wayland, collided with a Ford passenger car driven by 20-year-old Noah Stewart, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Officials say 22-year-old Deonte Allen, of Mt. Pleasant, was a passenger in the vehicle with Stewart.

Following the crash, officials say Deonte complained of pain and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital. Stewart also complained of pain and lacerations and was taken to the Henry County Health Center.

Winfield First Responders, Henry County Ambulance, Winfield Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Genesis will be allowing a second labor support person for laboring patients starting Friday,...
Genesis to update visitor policy; changes announced for the Group
Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the East Village of Davenport is temporarily closing their doors...
Baked Beer & Bread Co. temporarily shuts down dining due to water pipe burst
Jason Rottman, 42, is charged with child abduction in connection to an alleged incident in Rock...
Bettendorf man found guilty of trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
IDHS
Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database
A former graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic has committed $1 million to his alma matter...
Former Palmer College graduate donates $1M to alma matter to support students
QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local
Quad Cities Chamber leaving Moline location