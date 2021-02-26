Tyson provides employees with resources to become US citizens

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - The path to citizenship is getting a little easier for workers at the Tyson foods plant in Joslin. The Immigration Connection Program is starting March 1st to help about 40 employees with their legal fees and paperwork.

One of the reasons Tyson started the Immigration Connection Program is for those that may not be entirely fluent in English or can’t afford the two to five-thousand dollars in just legal fees. There will be appointments with lawyers available, as well as help filling out and filing forms preparing for citizenship classes.

“Immigration is a complex subject, it can be costly. It’s very hard to find legal experts that address this issue,” explains Garrett Dolan, the Senior Manager in the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at Tyson. He says those that are new to the country may not know where to turn to for this help, “we want all of our team members to succeed, especially the ones that have expressed the need.”

Tyson’s management says this help will go even further when it comes to rural residents. “We as a country have a real shortage of immigrant legal service providers, especially in rural areas, and especially in rural areas for people that are bilingual. And so, it’s just yet another hurdle that people have to go through in order to find a trusted advisor someone trusted legal expert that can speak their language. And what we’re trying to do with this project is eliminate those barriers, bring those bilingual trusted experts into the plant so that we make it very easy for the team member to get their needs addressed,” says Dolan.

Out of the around 2,700 team members at the Joslin plant, Dolan says around 20% are interested in this service. He also says Tyson will reimburse the application fee, and their legal services will be paid for.

Recently, Democrats in Congress introduced an immigration bill, backed by President Joe Biden. It would raise per-county caps on family and employment-based legal immigration numbers.

