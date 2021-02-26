Advertisement

UI Health Care warns of vaccine scam

Scammers pretending to be from UI Health Care trying to get personal information
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -UI Health Care wants to make people aware of a scam where a caller pretends to be calling on behalf of UI Health Care to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. The caller then asks for a social security number and credit card number to cover administrative fees. UI Health Care wants the public to be aware that this is a scam. They remind people they would never ask for this information to schedule a vaccination. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately.

