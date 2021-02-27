Advertisement

Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road

Traffic being diverted off Harrison at Welcome Way
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.(KWQC)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Harrison Street at Welcome Way in Davenport is shut down due to car accident. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Our crew on the scene says the car involved flipped onto its top. There were several people in the car and police say there are multiple injuries. The accident happened on Harrison Street at Welcome Way between the Kia and Honda car dealerships. Police are on scene investigating and say the intersection will be closed for the next hour or two.

