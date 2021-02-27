Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police released the name Thursday of the victim who was killed in Wednesday’s shootout.

14-year-old Jamon Winfrey, referred to by friends and family as “Snoop,” was only in the 8th grade. Police believe Winfrey was involved with the situation surrounding the shooting—which occurred on the 1300 block of Farnum Street—however, it is important to remember that he was just a kid.

Winfrey was a student at Wood Junior High School.

TV6 news reached out to the Davenport School District, who says that they are working diligently to have counselors meet with students, staff and family about the incident, while neighbors say that they remain in shock.

“We were working on this last night as we learned about the situation,” said Interim Director or Learning Supports and Federal Programs, “it’s a tragedy we are working to address.”

Neighbors say that there is a worrying trend of child-on-child violence in the area, and they hope the situation will soon be addressed.

“We are scared,” said Tammy Cambell, a neighbor a few doors down from where the shooting occurred, “We spent last night alternating between worrying about what’s going to happen and just feeling so terrible for that little boy and his family. How many more is that going to happen to?”

