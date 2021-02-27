Advertisement

Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying burglary suspects

Dixon Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said the burglary happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at Shamrock Pub in Dixon, Illinois. Police said the two suspects were picked up by a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dixon Police at (815)288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

