Iowa DCI, Clinton PD seeking public’s help locating persons of interest

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Clinton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest.

They’re searching for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh, both of Clinton, in regard to an incident that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

According to a release, Clinton Police were called to Gateway Apartments around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in regard to suspicious activity. Police said they discovered evidence leading them to believe a violent crime occurred in one of the apartments.

As part of the investigation, both Polidore and Pugh are officially considered persons of interest. Officials said the scene was processed, several interviews were conducted and items believed to be of evidentiary value were collected, and interviews are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the location of Polidore or Pugh is encouraged to call Clinton Police at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. Davis or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.

