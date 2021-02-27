Advertisement

Iowa DCI, Clinton PD seeking public’s help locating persons of interest

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Clinton Police or Clinton Co. Crime Stoppers.
Iowa DCI, Clinton PD seeking public’s help locating persons of interest
Iowa DCI, Clinton PD seeking public’s help locating persons of interest
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Clinton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest.

They’re searching for Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh, both of Clinton, in regard to an incident that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

According to a release, Clinton Police were called to Gateway Apartments around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in regard to suspicious activity. Police said they discovered evidence leading them to believe a violent crime occurred in one of the apartments.

As part of the investigation, both Polidore and Pugh are officially considered persons of interest. Officials said the scene was processed, several interviews were conducted and items believed to be of evidentiary value were collected, and interviews are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the location of Polidore or Pugh is encouraged to call Clinton Police at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. Davis or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap
There were multiple fire engines on the scene Friday morning following a reported fire. This...
Crews respond to early morning fire in Davenport

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths over 24 hours
Moline Fire Department responds to Saturday morning fire
Dixon police seeking public's help identifying burglary suspects
Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying burglary suspects
Western Illinois Electrical Coop. power outage