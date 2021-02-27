Advertisement

Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths over 24 hours

The state’s website also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 4.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported an additional 558 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases to 335,963 and 5,470 total deaths. The state’s website also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 4.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.

State officials reported 1,555,815 individuals had been tested for the virus and 4,042,863 total tests have been done.

As of Saturday morning, 181 individuals were hospitalized, 43 were in the ICU and 36 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

