Local prom shops hoping to rebound as shopping season kicks off

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Many prom and formal dances are back after COVID forced some high schoolers to miss out last year. It’s also a welcomed increase in business for dress shops and other businesses.

“It’s not just dress stores but also for tuxedos and limos, flowers, I mean it really has a big impact,” says Sheleigh Metzger, owner of Celebrate and Bling Bling Sisters.

Metzger says she sells thousands of gowns during a typical year. During last year’s prom season, she sold less than a hundred.

“The markets shut down and they weren’t having proms and there were a lot of tearful nights,” she says.

Hope’s Bridal & Prom was also struggling with many canceled formal events.

“As a business owner, it was difficult. It was difficult because you have no standard income coming in and you still have expenses,” says Diane Niebuhr, owner of Hope’s Bridal, “It was basically from feast to famine in a hurry for a business.”

Now with many dances planned for this spring, both stores say business is picking up and they hope to rebound in sales.

“I hope to have a much bigger prom season this year not only for small businesses but for seniors,” says Metzger.

“We went from nothing in January to an explosion of excitement. Girls and moms coming in with COVID protocol and limited group sizes,” says Niebuhr.

Both stores say their grateful customers are starting to come back in the doors full of excitement.

“I think they have been just sitting at home having nothing fancy to dress up for or nowhere to go that we have much more demand for bright colors, fluffy dresses, floral, lace, and sparkle,” says Niebuhr.

