Advertisement

Local prom shops hoping to rebound as shopping season kicks off

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Many prom and formal dances are back after COVID forced some high schoolers to miss out last year. It’s also a welcomed increase in business for dress shops and other businesses.

“It’s not just dress stores but also for tuxedos and limos, flowers, I mean it really has a big impact,” says Sheleigh Metzger, owner of Celebrate and Bling Bling Sisters.

Metzger says she sells thousands of gowns during a typical year. During last year’s prom season, she sold less than a hundred.

“The markets shut down and they weren’t having proms and there were a lot of tearful nights,” she says.

Hope’s Bridal & Prom was also struggling with many canceled formal events.

“As a business owner, it was difficult. It was difficult because you have no standard income coming in and you still have expenses,” says Diane Niebuhr, owner of Hope’s Bridal, “It was basically from feast to famine in a hurry for a business.”

Now with many dances planned for this spring, both stores say business is picking up and they hope to rebound in sales.

“I hope to have a much bigger prom season this year not only for small businesses but for seniors,” says Metzger.

“We went from nothing in January to an explosion of excitement. Girls and moms coming in with COVID protocol and limited group sizes,” says Niebuhr.

Both stores say their grateful customers are starting to come back in the doors full of excitement.

“I think they have been just sitting at home having nothing fancy to dress up for or nowhere to go that we have much more demand for bright colors, fluffy dresses, floral, lace, and sparkle,” says Niebuhr.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap
IDHS
Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database

Latest News

Local prom stores hope to rebound sales as shopping season kicks off
Local prom stores hope to rebound sales as shopping season kicks off
Enjoying the sunshine? We'll see more ahead this coming week!
Your First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and a nice warm up for your Saturday. High: 40's & 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Police urge community to step in to help prevent juvenile crime