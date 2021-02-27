Advertisement

Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

By KSDK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their bed, reportedly from COVID-19.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” their neighbor Chuck Duy said.

St. Louis County police say the 11-year-old made the discovery on Thursday. Both her mother and father were in their 40′s.

“Supposedly she had gone to the hospital,” Duy said, speaking about the girl’s mother. “They thought that she had a stroke, but I guess maybe it was due to the Covid.”

Duy says he spoke with a relative of the family. He said the mother had tested positive for the virus at the hospital and then was sent home. There she quarantined with her husband who had also tested positive.

The couple stayed in their bedroom in the house’s basement, according to Duy. Neighbors say it was there the couple’s daughter, their only child, found them.

“To lose both parents at one time, you know, for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic,” Duy said. “We’re praying for them. They were the nicest people. We’re so happy they moved into the neighborhood.”

St. Louis police say there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

