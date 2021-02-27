Moline Fire Department responds to Saturday morning fire
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
Feb. 27, 2021
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday morning at the 2400 block of 12th Street in Moline.
According to a release, the first fire company arrived at a small, single-story detached garage engulfed in flames. Officials said two vehicles occupied the garage and were a complete loss.
Along with the garage, three exposures were damaged including two garages nearby and a wooden privacy fence. Officials said the total amount of loss is estimated to be roughly $80,000.
Other agencies that assisted the Moline Fire Department included Moline Police, Moline Public Works, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.
