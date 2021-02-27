Sunshine & Warmth For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We were able to see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the weekend! Tonight, there will be an increase in clouds and a chance for light rain to move through the area. Tonight will have warmer temperatures above freezing in most spots. A cold front will move in tomorrow bringing stronger winds from the northwest. This will have high temperatures in the low 40s early in the afternoon and then 30s will be present for the rest of the day. There will be 40s as highs on the return by Tuesday and more dry conditions.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for light rain or a few sprinkles. Low: 36°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild, clearing. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

