Western Illinois Electrical Coop. power outage

Illinois (KWQC) - The Western Illinois Electrical Cooperative is experiencing a power outage for some customers as of Saturday morning. The areas impacted include Gladstone, Stronghurst, Carman, and surrounding areas, according to the company’s voicemail. Crews are working on the outages and there’s no estimated time of restoration.

TV6 is working to get more details on the total number of outages. Check back for updates.

