Ceremony to be held for Jamon Winfrey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ceremony for Jamon Winfrey will be held this Wednesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.

14-year-old Winfrey was found dead on Thursday after a shooting in Davenport. The group Bearing Witness will be remembering the young life lost this week.

The ceremony will be at Lincoln School in Davenport.

The group says they’re still finalizing the details. We’ll update this story with those details as soon as they’re announced.

