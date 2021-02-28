Advertisement

Ceremony to be held for Jamon Winfrey

A ceremony for Jamon Winfrey will be held this Wednesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.
A ceremony for Jamon Winfrey will be held this Wednesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ceremony for Jamon Winfrey will be held this Wednesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.

14-year-old Winfrey was found dead on Thursday after a shooting in Davenport. The group Bearing Witness will be remembering the young life lost this week.

The ceremony will be at Lincoln School in Davenport.

The group says they’re still finalizing the details. We’ll update this story with those details as soon as they’re announced.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
Davenport Police have blocked off stretches of Farnam St. in Davenport, unknown what the cause...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
IDHS
Illinois reports mistake that changed addresses for 8,800 people in state database

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of...
Galena man pleads not guilty in woman’s death in Iowa
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Local prom stores hope to rebound sales as shopping season kicks off
Local prom shops hoping to rebound as shopping season kicks off