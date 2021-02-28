Advertisement

Clearing tonight

A Pleasant Warm Up Ahead This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A cold front has been moving through the area this afternoon and brought breezy conditions with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. These stronger winds have brought in cooler air and will continue dropping temperatures through the 30s this evening. The winds will calm down this evening. Overnight there will be clearing and temperatures will drop to the low 20s and upper teens. Highs Monday will be in the 30s and low 40s south. That will be the “cooler” day of the week because highs will be close to or in the 50s for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler. High: 36°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 24°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

