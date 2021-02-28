Advertisement

A Sun/Cloud Mix Returns For Your Sunday

A Pleasant Warm Up Ahead This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a foggy start to the morning (with visibility down to zero in some locations), we’ll finally start to see some improvement into the afternoon hours, on the form of a brief sun/cloud mix. A cold front sweeping through the region won’t produce much in the way of precipitation, but will provide us with cooler air and gusty winds for the rest of the afternoon. Most of us have reached our high temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s for the day, before readings fall back into the 30′s late this afternoon. Look for diminishing winds and gradual clearing this evening, followed by cool sunshine and 30′s to 40 degrees for Monday. Temperatures will return to the 40′s and even 50′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun, with breezy and cooler conditions. High: 47° then falling. Wind: Bec. NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

